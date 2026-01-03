Metro Detroit faces triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV as schools prepare to reopen

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is experiencing a surge in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases just as students prepare to return to school after winter break.



Henry Ford Health reports seeing an increase in positive cases for all three illnesses throughout their system. According to the CDC, Michigan jumped from high to very high flu activity level in just one week, highlighting the rapid spread of respiratory viruses in the region.

"We saw a lot of COVID in the fall, and it kind of went away for a little bit, but it's coming back. But we're seeing much more flu than anything else," said Dr. Jason Vieder, an emergency medicine physician with Henry Ford Health.

The timing coincides with students returning to classrooms after winter break, creating concern among parents about keeping their children healthy in school environments.

Alexandra Stavnic, a Farmington Hills resident, said she's being proactive about her family's health during this surge.

"I try to give them as much vitamins and do my part as a mom," Stavnic said.

She's also avoiding crowded indoor spaces, opting for outdoor activities like sledding at Shiawassee Sledding Hill in Farmington.

"This was kind of like the best option to try not to be so close to people but also have fun," Stavnic said.

Other parents are taking additional precautions as children return to school. Andrea Iagar, also from Farmington Hills, has implemented strict hygiene routines.

"I make sure I wash their clothes every day after school, I make sure they wash their hands after they come home from school," Iagar said.

Iagar also focuses on nutrition to boost her children's immune systems.

"I make sure their snacks are relatively healthy, always include a fruit in there for vitamin C and probiotics through yogurt," Iagar said.

Dr. Vieder recommends several strategies to minimize the risk of illness, starting with keeping sick children home from school despite childcare challenges.

"I know it's difficult with childcare and things like that and missing school, but if your child's not feeling well, you should have him or her stay home," Vieder said.

Hand washing remains the most critical prevention method, according to Vieder.

"The most important thing for everyone is to hand-wash. Make sure you're really doing a good job with that after you cough or sneeze, after you touch your face. There are certain surfaces, like phones or doorknobs. Those are really good vectors to get ill or to transmit disease," Vieder said.

Additional prevention measures include getting adequate sleep and maintaining a healthy diet. Medical experts emphasize that the flu vaccine remains the best prevention against influenza.

