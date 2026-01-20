Metro Detroit HVAC crews see spike in calls as cold snap strains heating systems

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're watching this from the cozy comfort of your home, hopefully that means your furnace is up and running. Here's to hoping it stays that way.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

What to know about heating your home in the extreme cold

The deep freeze can do a number on your heating system, and HVAC specialists say residential calls have been ramping up as temperatures take a nosedive.

I tagged along with an HVAC crew as they worked on furnace fixes and gathered their tips to keep yours from going on the fritz.

Igroeg Landrum says his property on Detroit's east side has been without heat for a few days since the cold snap hit. The fix required a brand new furnace install with New Evolution Heating, Cooling and Electric.

I caught up with Jeff Locklear on a no-heat call in Novi, where he quickly identified the problem.

"Ignitor's the problem here," Locklear said.

WXYZ-TV

"And you can see that it's got a crack in it," Locklear said.

Locklear says there are a host of issues he typically finds with faulty furnaces, including bad thermostat batteries, snow buildup around the exhaust of the furnace, and failing motors.

WEB EXTRA: The top three furnace checks during extremely cold weather

The top three furnace checks during extremely cold weather

Not every point of furnace maintenance requires an HVAC specialist. There are some things you can easily take care of on your own, like replacing dirty furnace filters.

"Right here is the flame sensor, and it's dirty, so all we do is take the steel wool and clean this ignitor up," Locklear said.

RELATED STORY: Metro Detroit drivers battle tire pressure drops and dead batteries in frigid weather

Metro Detroit drivers battle tire pressure drops and dead batteries in frigid weather

Regular maintenance is crucial because neglecting these issues can lead to costly replacements.

"Is it common, is it likely for some of these maintenance issues, if they go unchecked, to build to the point where you need a new furnace? Absolutely," Locklear said.

And that can cost up to $8,000.

On top of being uncomfortably cold, HVAC experts say a non-working furnace can lead to freezing water lines in about a day. To avoid freezing water lines, turn faucets on to a trickle.

——————————————————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

