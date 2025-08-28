Michigan State Fair returns to Novi for Labor Day weekend with new attractions and enhanced security

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is back in Novi for Labor Day weekend, expecting more than 200,000 visitors over four days of family fun, food, and entertainment.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Michigan State Fair returns with new attractions and enhanced security

For many Michigan families, the fair represents a cherished Labor Day tradition.

Latavia Widmayer has been attending since childhood, when it was held in Detroit, and now she's sharing the experience with her own children.

"It is heartwarming and fun, and I get to experience being a child with them," Widmayer said.

WXYZ-TV

The fair features classic attractions, including rides, games, and traditional fair food.

Renee Bain-Keene, owner of the Great American Grill, has been serving fair favorites for decades. Her family's stand has been a Michigan State Fair staple since the 1960s.

"We do fresh-squeezed lemonade, which has been around forever, and we also do the fresh hand-dipped corn dogs," Bain-Keene said. "Well, we make memories is what we make, which is such a nice thing about what I do."

WXYZ-TV

Organizer Craig Bender says the fair offers activities for all ages, from the midway to the agricultural barns.

"This is a family event that's going to remain so, and I think people really appreciate this version," Bender said.

WXYZ-TV

While visitors can enjoy returning favorites like pig races and the butter cow, this year brings new attractions, including the Dialed Action Big Air Stunt Show and sea lions.

The fair has also implemented enhanced security measures, according to Fair Manager Blair Bowman. Changes include earlier closing times and a new policy requiring minors to be accompanied by adults.

"We'll have all types of surveillance protections in place, cameras, everything that we can do on our part to have people come and enjoy a safe and good fair this year," Bowman said.

WXYZ-TV

For Bain-Keene, the fair marks the beginning of her favorite weekend of the year.

"There's nothing like going to the fair. To see the animals, ride the rides, eat the food, there's so many wonderful things to do at the fair, and I enjoy being part of it," Bain-Keene said.

The Michigan State Fair runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs $10.

——————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

