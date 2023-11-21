Michigan State Police work to identify victims after human trafficking raids at 3 Detroit houses

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police investigators are working to unravel a human trafficking ring that was discovered during the investigation into a stolen vehicle.

According to a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, the investigation began when troopers noticed something "wasn't quite right" during the investigation into the stolen vehicle in Royal Oak Township last week.

Officials say during that investigation they discovered evidence of possible human trafficking. The investigation involved several days of surveillance that led officials

to three houses in Detroit where possible victims were being held.

Investigators executed three separate search warrants at those locations Monday night, detaining 18 people in all. They are now interviewing everyone involved and identifying the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking is urged to contact the Nation Human Trafficking Hotline Line at 1-888-373-7888.