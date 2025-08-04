BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 46-year-old mother died in a house fire in Brandon Township despite heroic rescue attempts by neighbors.



Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Mother dies in Brandon Township house fire, neighbors attempted rescue

Her teenage son and his two friends escaped the blaze safely, but the family dog also perished.

"It's a really sad day, I had to watch someone pass away, and it's rough," said Robert Elder, who lives next door and attempted to rescue the woman.

WXYZ-TV

The fire engulfed the mobile home on Cedar Pole, with flames shooting violently into the air. The intense heat was so severe that it melted the siding on neighboring houses.

"I was standing in front of my house, and, the heat, it felt, like, as if you were sitting at a campfire," said Ralanda Dugan, a neighbor who captured cell phone video of the fire.

WXYZ-TV

"It was like standing next to the sun, it was hot," said Elder.

Video shows Brandon Township mobile home fire

Video shows Brandon Township mobile home fire

Elder was awakened by his mother as the fire spread through the neighborhood.

"My mother came and started banging on my door, and so I jumped out and ran out here, and she said 'Try to go get help if you can, or try to help her,'" said Elder.

VIDEO: Man who attempted to rescue woman from fire in Brandon Township speaks

Man who attempted to rescue woman from fire in Brandon Township speaks

He tried desperately to rescue the woman who was trapped inside the burning home.

"We had her, but we couldn't get the door open anymore, and we were just taking turns trying to pull her out of there until the fire department showed up," said Elder.

Fire investigators credited neighbors with their heroic actions in attempting to rescue the woman.

"I just pray for the family and pray that they maybe get some help," said Dugan.

"I really hope he does okay, and I pray for them, and it's just a very sad day," said Elder.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

