Northville considers banning street-level offices in downtown core to protect retail, restaurants

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville's Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed zoning ordinance that would prohibit new street-level offices in key blocks of the downtown area.

The proposal is designed to protect walkable retail corridors from being displaced by office tenants willing to pay premium rents — but it drew sharp pushback from some business owners at a packed city hall meeting.

Community Development Director Justin Quagliata said the Central Business District, centered at the intersection of Main Street and Center Street, is one of the city's most prized commercial areas — and that rising property values are creating pressure on the spaces that make it thrive.

"Northville is very fortunate — there are no vacancies downtown," Quagliata said.

WXYZ

But that popularity comes with a tradeoff. As demand for downtown space grows, Quagliata said offices are increasingly outbidding retailers and restaurants for street-level storefronts.

"We're seeing that absolutely," Quagliata said.

The proposed ordinance would require office uses to occupy upper floors or street-level spaces outside the targeted zone — which includes two blocks on Main Street and one block on North Center Street.

WXYZ

Quagliata also emphasized that the ordinance would not force out any existing street-level offices.

"They would be able to continue to operate under the ordinance without any ramifications," Quagliata said.

Related video: Northville businesses could see a drop in foot traffic with construction

Northville businesses could see a drop in foot traffic with construction starting today

Supporters of the proposal point to businesses like Great White Buffalo Brewing Company as examples of what the ordinance aims to preserve. The brewery is marking three years in downtown Northville and manager Nolan Radloff said their street-level location is central to their success.

"We couldn't do anything without them obviously, so they're just a huge part of it," Radloff said, referring to the surrounding community.

WXYZ

Radloff said foot traffic from their downtown location drives business in a way that would be difficult to replicate elsewhere.

"Absolutely. I mean, walking around on the streets, you just wander right in or you know exactly where we are. People just know hey, here's the buffalo, let's go in for a quick drink, some great food," Radloff said.

Not everyone is for ordinance. Longtime Northville business owner Dan Welch called the proposal an overreach, arguing that the city cannot legislate consumer demand.

"You cannot ordain demand," Welch said.

Welch questioned the financial burden the ordinance could place on property owners looking to attract or build out retail tenants.

WXYZ

"Do you know how expensive it is to build out a retail space and that's going to be on us?" Welch said.

Welch, who said he purchased his building with plans to either expand his own business into additional space or lease to tenants, said the ordinance would limit his options as a property owner.

"We bought this building for two reasons: we wanted to be owner-tenants and we wanted to use the other space as an opportunity maybe to grow our business and move into or to be a landlord to great tenants like Celebrity Pets. And now, you're going to tell me whether we can do that or not," Welch said.

Welch and several other attendees called on the planning commission to pause the process before moving forward.

Related video: Northville's Town Square Refresh construction begins spring 2026

Downtown Northville undergoing a $3.3 million refresh

Quagliata said the intent behind the ordinance is broadly shared, even among those with concerns.

"Ultimately, the goal is to have an active, strong downtown which I think everybody supports," Quagliata said.

The public hearing was only the first step. The Planning Commission does not have final authority over the ordinance; city council will cast the deciding vote.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

