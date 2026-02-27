Novi Public Schools cuts ribbon on new 24,000-square-foot robotics center funded by 2019 bond

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi's new robotics hub gives students a dedicated space to build, test and compete, and district leaders say more STEM expansion is on the way.

Novi Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art robotics center, a 24,000-square-foot facility featuring a kitchen, cafeteria, multiple build-and-test labs and a competition arena.

It’s a stand-alone place outside taking the space previously occupied by Meadows Elementary.

The center was funded in part by the $185 million 2019 school bond approved by voters.

For 10th grade students Sanvi Chintamaneni and Pavithra Venkatesh, the new space is a dramatic upgrade.

"Last year, it was a very congested space having multiple groups in the same workspace," Chintamaneni said.

Venkatesh said the resources available in the new building immediately stood out.

"As soon as I walked into this building, it was just fascinating because I had never had this many resources open to me," Venkatesh said.

Students no longer have to wait for open classrooms or borrow space. The new facility gives them a dedicated place to work.

Banu Arslan, a parent of high school senior twins, said the change has been significant for students.

"This a huge transformation for our students. We now can come in here whenever we like," Arslan said.

Superintendent Ben Mainka said the district is planning to build on its STEM offerings using the 2025 bond approved by voters last November.

"That's going to be able to help us bring in a whole new STEM addition to our middle school, which will continue from our fifth grade all through 12th grade having high quality, some of the top STEM and robotics education facilities during the day as a part of our curriculum, so we're just very, very grateful for the community support," Mainka said.

The robotics program was started more than 25 years ago by Jennifer Harvey, a former art teacher after she attended a competition at Eastern Michigan University.

"I saw that and I thought I want Novi to have that. And look, look what we have now — we have it," Harvey said.

The program has grown from 25 students to more than 150 annually and now includes two high school teams.

"This is something they won't be able to find until they are out of college," Harvey said.

Her son, a graduate of the program, went to college for computer science.

Both Chintamaneni and Venkatesh have their sights set on careers in engineering. Chintananeni said she hopes to combine her two passions.

"I'm really fascinated with robotics and also animals, so I hope to combine that field," Chintananeni said.

