Oak Park community partners provide Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of families in need

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of families lined up for hours in Oak Park as the city partnered with first responders, the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce and Forgotten Harvest to provide complete Thanksgiving meals for those experiencing food insecurity this holiday season.

The annual holiday food pantry drew cars stretching down Oak Park Boulevard, with some families waiting since 10 a.m. to receive essential holiday groceries.

"I needed the food," said Cathleen Mosby, who was third in line among hundreds of cars.

Mosby, who is retired and on disability, said she's feeling economic strain during the holidays.

"I haven't even talked to my family about Thanksgiving, so that's how stressful it is," said Mosby.

The event addressed rising food insecurity challenges, from SNAP benefit lapses to pay gaps affecting federal workers. Kay Darrell also joined the line, planning to share her groceries with others in need.

"I've been hearing a lot about the need, that's why I'm thankful I'm available to go to the food lines and get food and give it away and take it to my church or my neighbors," Darrell said.

More than 250 families received not only turkeys but complete Thanksgiving meals through the collaborative effort.

"They should never have to choose between feeding their family for the holiday or keeping a roof over their head or paying for a prescription, so we try to alleviate all of those barriers by loving on the community," said Krista Poole, Senior Client Services Manager at Forgotten Harvest.

Oak Park Public Safety organized the event with volunteer first responders from Detroit Police, Michigan State Police, Southfield Police, and Ferndale Fire Department.

"When budgets are tight and Christmas is around the corner and there's gifts to be bought, and if we can do a little something to kinda ease the tension or financial burden, then definitely we want to do that," said Steve Cooper, Director of Public Safety for Oak Park.

The Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce supplied turkeys for the distribution, with local store owners contributing to triple the number of turkeys available.

"What we did is capitalize on that by saying to the Chaldean store owners, Hey, we need your donation so we could triple the size and the amount of turkeys to give out to families in Oak Park and they sure came through," said Sharkey Haddad from the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce.

The community partnership ensured families could focus on gratitude rather than worry during the Thanksgiving holiday.

