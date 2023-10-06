Oakland County deputies investigating fatal accident involving off-duty detective driving county vehicle

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department says a Pontiac man was killed when he was hit by a county vehicle being driven by an Oakland County Sheriff's detective.

Officials say the man, who has been identified as 58-year-old Dwayne McFarland, was crossing Walton Boulevard near Circle Driver at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. He was in a "non-crosswalk area" at the time.

Sheriff's deputies and paramedics with Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the scene, where McFarland was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, which would determine if alcohol or drugs were present in his system when he died.

The name of the detective has not been released. Officials say he was on his way home from work at the time of the accident.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Special Investigations Unit.