Oakland County GOP headquarters closes after receiving suspicious envelope

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Bloomfield Township responded to the Oakland County Republican Party headquarters on Friday after it was reported that the group received an envelope with an unknown white powder inside.

Police say they responded around 2 p.m.

Oakland County GOP leaders say safety protocols were immediately executed.

Police say they’re working with the FBI in the investigation. Police say that it appears to not be an isolated incident and could be connected to other suspicious mail sent to GOP affiliations in Michigan.

Leaders with the Oakland County GOP say its office will be closed through the weekend as they take further safety steps.