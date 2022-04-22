Oakland County Sheriff says man angry over text from unknown source killed innocent man

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — “Go give your parents a hug, because you don’t know when the last time you are going to see them is,” said Kamari Placide-Kendrick.

The 15-year-old woke up to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies at his door on Wednesday. They gave him unimaginable news. His dad, who didn’t have any enemies, had been shot in the parking lot of their apartment complex.

“He’s always greeting people with a smile. My dad is a great conversationalist. He would go on for hours and hours talking about me. And all the things he had been through in his life, surviving cancer,” said Kamari.

Dennis Kirby Kendrick got up that day at three in the morning, like every day, and then around 3:30 left for work at American Axle in Auburn Hills. He worked that early shift for his son.

“So he could make it home before I got off of school to greet me,” said Kamari.

Investigators say as he tried to leave the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes off East Market Street in Oxford Township, a neighbor reportedly had just gotten a threatening text message. The neighbor assumed the text came from someone outside.

“And he decided to go out and search the parking lot and found this individual getting ready to go to work,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff.

The 36-year-old allegedly shot and killed Dennis.

“We are firmly of the belief it had nothing to do whatsoever with our victim,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

The alleged shooter is expected to be arraigned on open murder charges Friday morning.

The apartment complex where it happened is right next to Oxford High, where Kamari goes to school. He survived the mass shooting that ended with eleven people injured and 4 classmates losing their lives in November. As he grieves after more senseless violence he can feel the love his dad showed for him on that tragic day.

“I texted him while I was there and he left work immediately to come see me. I remember as soon as I walked out he was standing right there, tears in his eyes, and he threw his arms out and wrapped them around me. Gave me the biggest hug. He was just such a loving loving father. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” recalls Kamari.

Sheriff Bouchard would not describe the text message sent. He said the threatening text message is no excuse for what happened.

“What a random reaction to go out in the parking lot and seek anyone out. If you receive a threatening text message, the first thing you should do is call the police,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

A fund has been set up for Kamari as he faces the loss of his beloved dad at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-dennis-kirby-kendrick.