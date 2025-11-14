Oakland County Sheriff's Department launches annual 'Coats for the Cold' drive

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has launched the 38th annual "Coats for the Cold" coat drive, attempting to collect thousands of coats during the month of November.

The goal is to provide coats for those in need through agencies like the Oakland Schools Student Homeless Population, which is looking for approximately 750 coats to provide students. Other agencies that will receive coats include Grace Centers of Hope, Oakland Schools Student Homeless Population, Baldwin Center, Ladies of Charity of St. Hugo's, Oakland Family Services Children’s Learning Centers, Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA), and more.

The coat drive was launched by Sheriff Michael Bouchard when he was Village President of Beverly Hills. Since then, the drive has collected over 210,000 coats.

Anyone who would like to donate is asked to bring new or gently used, clean coats to a drop-off site before the end of the month. You can find a complete list of sites on this website or in the PDF embedded below: