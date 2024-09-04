Oakland University and professors reach contract agreement, classes will take place as scheduled

(WXYZ) — Officials with the Oakland University branch of the American Association of University Professors say the union and school have come to an agreement on a new contract.

Details of the agreement have not yet been released. The school has not yet officially commented. Union members still have to vote and ratify any possible deal before it becomes official. It's not yet clear when that will happen.

The 11th hour agreement averts a possible strike which could have imperiled the start of classes at the Rochester-based school on Wednesday.

OU professors and the school have been negotiating a new contract for weeks now, the deadline to reach an agreement was Tuesday. In the final hours of negotiations the school and the professors union, the AAUP, said the main sticking point with the contract was money.

If the two sides didn't reach an agreement by midnight, the AAUP said they were prepared to head to the picket line, instead of classrooms Wednesday.

