Oakland University police investigate sexual assault on campus, victim & suspect met after matching on Tinder

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on campus earlier this week.

Police say it happened in the P-5 parking lot, which is immediately west of Oak View Hall on the north side of Main Campus, between 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, and 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2022.

Officers say the victim met the suspect through the Tinder app and the assault occurred during their first meeting in person.

The suspect is described as a 21-year-old male standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. The suspect was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

OU police issued the following information in light of this incident:

The OUPD recommends that campus community members familiarize themselves with what constitutes sexual assault and, as a community, be vigilant in stopping it.

Always seek consent. Stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest, and especially if they say "no." Engaging in any type of sexual activity without the explicit consent of a partner is sexual assault.

The absence of a "no" is not a "yes."

Having sex with a person who is incapacitated or unable to resist or consent (due to alcohol, drugs or unconsciousness) is committing a sexual assault.

If meeting someone for the first time, make sure to do so in a public place or with friends.

Trust your instincts. If a situation or location feels unsafe or uncomfortable, it probably is not the best place to be.