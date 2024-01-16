Parents, guardians scramble to reshuffle schedules as metro Detroit schools close due to the cold

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — With multiple school closures across metro Detroit due to bad weather, the big question parents and guardians are asking is how they juggle their regular schedules and keep their kids busy. 7 Action News went to Jungle Java in Farmington Hills to find answers.

That's where we met friends Mallory Blough and Kaitlyn Henninger. Both came to the kid's indoor play place at 10 am and 5 hours later, they were grateful for the facility.

"When Kaitlyn asked me to come, I couldn't say yes fast enough. Last night, when I was trying to figure out what we were going to do today? I was like, that's exactly what I would like to do," said Blough.

Both moms of two were scrambling to figure out a game plan since their children's schools were closed today due to the cold weather.

"This would be the biggest challenge if I would go back to work now. What would I do? Who would I call?" said Henninger.

Henninger is a stay-at-home mom but is currently taking classes at Wayne State.

"I was really looking for one of my 3-hour breaks today to get some schoolwork done," said Henninger.

While Mallory works as a hairstylist.

"It's almost too difficult for me to rearrange my schedule. I am also very lucky; my husband is an owner of a business, so he is able to be a little bit more flexible," said Blough

To complicate the matter further, both received a notification that their kids' schools were also closed tomorrow due to cold weather.

"What was going through your mind when you read that text?" asked 7 Action News.

"Why? What am I going to do? What's the plan for tomorrow? Are you guys free?" said Henninger.

"My husband and I will just have to split shift, I work later, so I get to be home for the morning," said Blough.

"What do you think is the solution to this problem?" asked 7 Action News.

"I don't know if there is a solution, and we are just at the helm of Mother Nature right now," said Henninger.

"No kid should have to stand in that cold weather, but if there was maybe a different option in which you could pick children up and have an area maybe at the school, where they can be dropped off early. Pay someone well enough to incentivize them to come in and help. I think that's a win-win for everybody," said Blough.

