Pontiac church gets $100,000 donation to fix shelter housing 70 people during dangerous cold

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dangerously cold weather is gripping Metro Detroit, and more families are struggling just to stay warm and keep a roof over their heads.

In Oakland County — the second-richest county in America — nearly 2,700 people are waiting for emergency shelter. That's why New Birth International Church in Pontiac opened its doors to house the Safe Tonight shelter for women and children.

But after taking in 50 families, a failing furnace and roof put everyone at risk. That's when I put the power of 7 to work.

Inside New Birth International Church, every room has become a place of refuge. Families with nowhere else to go are escaping the cold and searching for safety. The church is housing more than 70 people, the majority children, in its emergency Safe Tonight shelter.

The shelter was only supposed to be open at night, but it became around-the-clock, and the strain quickly became overwhelming. The 35-year-old furnace is failing, and the roof started leaking. With temperatures plunging, the future of the shelter — and the safety of those inside — was suddenly in jeopardy.

Pastor Theresa Lee and her congregation refused to close their doors despite the mounting costs and growing danger. Kimber Bishop Yanke, who runs her own nonprofit and cares for homeless families, made a call to Channel 7.

That's when the power of 7 went to work.

I first called Chad Audi of the Detroit Rescue Mission. He agreed to donate 30 mattresses, hot dinners to serve at night, toiletries, and more.

Audi reached out to Mitch Albom of Say Detroit to help with staffing costs. They're asking the community to match it.

And now — some extraordinary news. The Qazi Foundation has agreed to fully fund a brand-new roof and a new furnace, totaling nearly $100,000.

The news came as a complete surprise to Pastor Lee and a miracle for the families who feared they might lose the only shelter they had during these trying times.

An online fundraising effort is also underway to help fund the shelter.

