PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A decades-long partnership between Common Ground Resources and Crisis Center and Oakland Community Health Network ended abruptly this month over funding disputes, forcing 155 employees into change.

The organization issued layoff notices Dec. 11, and they were supposed to transition its crisis center operations to OCHN in February, but Common Ground says the money disputes forced them into an early exit.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Pontiac mental health facility changes hands early after funding dispute, 155 workers laid off

"We're sad to move out," said Heather Rae, Common Ground's CEO and president. "We have to fund our staff to work. So, that's why we're leaving today."

Rae said Common Ground hasn't received months of payments from OCHN, totaling more than $1 million. She said the organization couldn't continue operating without funding while waiting for annual cost settlement negotiations to determine final payment amounts.

"We go through a cost settlement process every year. And some years, we owe them and other years, they owe us. And we haven't completed that process together yet," Rae said. "If you're not going to cover the cost of services, we can't remain here."

WXYZ

OCHN CEO Dana Lasenby disputed Common Ground's claims, saying the network has overpaid the organization and expects repayment of excess funds.

"And also, based on that contract, they're responsible for returning any overpayments that are there," Lasenby said.

Lasenby said OCHN had been preparing for the possibility of Common Ground's early departure and maintained the facility would remain open for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

WXYZ

"That was really the plan. It was never to abruptly transition those services," Lasenby said. "A lot of the noise and distraction that you're hearing is to take the focus off the transition and change Common Ground chose not to accept."

As of Thursday afternoon, 55 Common Ground employees had been hired by OCHN. Both organizations said they're working to place affected staff members in new positions.

"And the more people they hire of our staff, in particular the people who we don't have a job for them, the better. It's good for everybody," Rae said.

WXYZ

The crisis center remains open under OCHN management. People needing mental health crisis services can call 248-462-6302.

————

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

