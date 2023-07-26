Presumptive positive case of swine flu found in exhibitor at Oakland County fair

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Lapeer and Oakland County health departments say they have identified a presumptive positive case of swine flu in a Lapeer County resident who was an exhibitor at the Oakland County Fair.

A specimen is being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation that it is influenza A H3.

The identification comes as the Oakland County Health Division has been reaching out to those who visited the swine barns at the fair to identify those who may have been exposed to infected pigs.

Below are some steps you can take to protect yourself and prevent the spread of any illness:



Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers, or similar items into pig areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. Wait seven days after your illness started or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer.

Get an annual influenza vaccination.

Here is some more information on swine flu from MDHHS: