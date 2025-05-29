Program for seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's being cut in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Encore Adult Day Service program in Waterford Township has been helping adults with dementia and Alzheimer’s for 40 years.

The township says they will be shutting the program down on August 27th.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do if Encore really does close,” said Reimer whose mom goes to Encore.

Reimer’s mother, Shirly Watts, has been going to the Encore day program for the past 7 years.

Watts has both dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Encore provides me the peace of mind knowing that she got someone caring for her and interacting with and letting me live a piece of normal life,” said Reimer.

“When you got the news that Encore was closing, what was your first reaction?” 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“I was shocked because I know there’s such a need for care for people who are getting older, living longer lives, and with the increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia, it’s a needed service for the community,” said Reimer.

Reimer isn’t the only one concerned about what to do once Encore closes on August 27th

“It’s very discouraging that they’re discontinuing it for the city of Waterford,” said Patrica Post, whose mom goes to the Encore program.

Post says the program helps her and her sister be able to care for their mom.

“She loves that place, and it means that I can work," said Karla Jensen, whose mom goes to Encore.

I also spoke to a woman who volunteers at Encore who says she wishes more could be done to save the program.

“The people that work there and us volunteers and the part-time people, they do nothing but the best for the people that come, they love them, they care for them,” said Debi Armstrong, a volunteer at Encore.

The Encore program is run out of the Waterford Senior Center, which is located inside an old elementary school.

I spoke to Waterford Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta, who says they don’t have enough employees to support the program, and the building isn’t equipped to host the seniors with memory loss.

“Legally and financially, we just couldn’t do it, and it breaks our hearts to have to shut it down, but this is something as a township representative that we had to take our feelings out of it and do the right thing for the taxpayers in Waterford,” said Bartolotta.

Meanwhile, Jenni Reimer has this message for the township.

“Please don’t close Encore, it’s needed, and I know there are many people out there like me,” said Reimer.