Rabbi opens synagogue doors to all after attack on Temple Israel

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local rabbi is responding to Thursday's attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield by opening his synagogue's doors to anyone in the community seeking comfort, prayer or a place to gather.

Rabbi Aaron Starr, an 18-year veteran of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, said the synagogue will remain a welcoming space for all members of the Jewish community in the wake of the attack.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Neighboring synagogue embraces community

Starr said Thursday was a day filled with anxiety, beginning with news that his own son was placed on lockdown at his school.

"This morning, I woke up angry, frustrated that we have to go through this, that our children have to go through this," Starr said.

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Despite the fear, Starr said the events at Temple Israel also revealed something hopeful.

"What happened at Temple Israel yesterday shows that there are good people left in this world, that there are heroes, that we can stand up for ourselves, that we can protect ourselves," Starr said.

Congregation Shaarey Zedek has its own history with violence. On Feb. 12, 1966, a gunman opened fire during Saturday morning Shabbat services, killing a beloved rabbi.

"Sixty years and 1 month ago, a member of the synagogue murdered our beloved Rabbi, Rabbi Morris Adler, a blessed memory. So for 60 years, we know what it's like to experience a trauma in our sacred home," Starr said.

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Starr said his response to hate has always been the same.

"Fear is a choice and we choose not to be afraid," Starr said. "I'm certainly hopeful. I'm hopeful that all of our security measures are in place."

Related video: Metro Detroit police boost patrols at houses of worship after West Bloomfield Temple Israel attack

Metro Detroit police boost patrols at houses of worship after West Bloomfield Temple Israel attack

He said his doors are open to any families who need a space to gather, pray and find support, and that his message extends beyond the Jewish community.

"We respond to these kinds of situations, these sort of moments with prayer and with acts of kindness," Starr said. "I think also there's a message out there for our non-Jewish neighbors and friends that we would love their help to stand up against hate, to say that we will not tolerate violence against any religion, against any faith group and that we stand with each other."

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