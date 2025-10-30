Rochester Hills creates neuro-inclusive neighborhoods for people of all abilities

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A groundbreaking housing development in Rochester Hills is putting accessibility and acceptance at the forefront, creating neuro-inclusive neighborhoods designed for people of all abilities. The Auburn Oaks and Walton Oaks developments offer proof that thoughtful design can build belonging and community.



Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Rochester Hills Creates Neuro-Inclusive Neighborhoods for All Abilities

"We are filling a desperate need for families that have adult children with disabilities that need a place for them to live when they can no longer take care of them for themselves," said David Mingle, Executive Director of Rochester Housing Solutions.

WXYZ-TV

The model fills a critical gap in housing options, but it's not a group home. Instead, residents will own their homes, building equity and independence in the process.

"These are going to be just like any other neighborhoods. They are by design inclusive and provide an opportunity for people of all abilities to thrive in the communities in many cases where they grew up, they live, they work, and they contribute," Mingle said.

For families like the Mingles, this project means their story can stay rooted in Rochester Hills. Heather Mingle, whose adult son has developmental disabilities, explained their motivation.

"We just wanted him to be able to be in his community in the place where he has friends, where he works, where he has all of his different social activities and church too," she said.

The development represents the same opportunities that any parent wants for their children.

"Just like our other two children, we wanted him to have choices, to have that opportunity to be able to kind of develop his talents and to give back to his community," Heather Mingle said.

City Council Member Marvie Neubauer emphasized the importance of this approach for vulnerable populations.

"Our society is not necessarily built to help the vulnerable people, right, or protect, and a lot of these residents would have ended up in group homes or in facilities or in some kind of institution where they're isolated, they don't have community," Neubauer said.

The support for change in Rochester Hills was overwhelming.

"It was unanimous. It passed unanimously from planning. It passed unanimously in city council, and it did that not only for this development but for the previous development," Neubauer said.

For parents like Patty Rabe, the development represents hope, independence, and peace of mind knowing their children will have homes of their own.

"That's been good for him to have his own, a little control over his own life. You know, I'm almost 70 and he's 35 and we've been doing things together for a long time," Rabe said.

The philosophy behind the development centers on equal access and opportunity.

"Regardless of your abilities, you should have equal access to everything your community has to offer. So by designing this with that in mind, it does give the best opportunity possible for those that may not always be as included as they otherwise would be to have access to live a full life," Mingle said.

