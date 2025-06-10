Royal Oak approves controversial Sheetz gas station at 14 Mile and Coolidge

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A controversial proposal to bring a Sheetz gas station to Royal Oak was approved Monday night by the city commission, despite vocal opposition from dozens of residents.

The new gas station and convenience store will be built at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Coolidge. While commissioners say the development is the best option for the land, many neighbors strongly disagree.

Throughout the meeting, resident after resident urged the city to reject the plan, citing concerns about increased traffic, safety issues, and proximity to schools and playgrounds. Only one resident spoke in favor of the development.

If you’re unfamiliar, Sheetz is a 24-hour gas station and convenience store chain that’s expanding aggressively across southeast Michigan.

Company officials say they plan to open 50 to 60 locations statewide over the next five to six years.

Proposed locations include cities like Macomb, Warren, Farmington Hills, Novi, Roseville, Shelby Township, and Taylor. Royal Oak now joins that list.

Many residents expressed frustration and emotion during public comment.

“You people have picked the stupidest place in the entire city of Royal Oak to put that thing,” said Mike, a lifelong Royal Oak resident.

“It’s a half mile from an elementary school, there are playgrounds all over the place,” said one resident.

“Please, or are you selling out your neighbors for Sheetz?” another person asked.

One resident became emotional while speaking about their elderly mother who lives nearby.

“She’s had two heart attacks. We don’t have minutes to spare,” they said, referring to ambulance response time.

Ahead of the meeting, Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier issued a statement addressing an uptick in harassment and aggressive behavior at commission meetings. On Monday, however, the crowd remained relatively calm despite strong emotions.

The Sheetz project will move forward following the commission's vote.