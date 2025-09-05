Royal Oak parking changes expected to begin this fall, what you need to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak is making major changes to its parking system, including replacing current meters with new pay stations, eliminating back-in parking spaces, and introducing "parking ambassadors" to assist visitors.

The city is replacing its current parking meters with Flow Bird pay stations, similar to those installed in Ferndale. They're also partnering with Park Mobile to give visitors a digital payment option.

For years, visitors to Royal Oak have expressed frustration with the current system.

"The way that this parking meter is designed, it's way too busy. It's way too much work," said Quincy Stewart from Pontiac.

"I can see how that can be a nuisance. Preferably, you would want to just pull into a parking space and not back in," said Nya Griffith from Warren.

Royal Oak City Manager Joseph Gacioch says their contract with the current system ends on December 31, and the new system begins on January 1, but changes are expected to begin this fall.

"Our goal is to have a turnkey solution, where we can turn on the new system January 1," said Gacioch.

He says over 100 new pay stations will be installed between October and November, but won't work until the new year. The city will also be removing back-in spaces and returning to traditional, angled parking. The old meters will be removed in the spring.

"You'll see us communicate a lot about Park Mobile and mobile pay, encouraging pre-downloads, and you'll see a lot of communications about what we're doing with these systems throughout the fall. All fall you're going to see that," Gacioch said.

The city is also redoing the lines on S. Washington Avenue before the ground freezes to eliminate back-in parking, a change welcomed by local businesses.

"It's about time that they change it. People have been complaining about it for years. Hopefully, the next system is an improvement," said David Brown, owner of Paper Trail Books.

Brown has operated his business on South Washington Avenue for eight years. The store owner next to him, who declined to be identified, said she feels the current parking system drove customers away and hopes the new system will boost foot traffic as well.

In the new year, the city also plans to introduce parking ambassadors.

"What I mean by that is our parking enforcement team, getting out from the desk back into the field," Gacioch said.

But Gacioch emphasized they're not just there to enforce parking regulations.

"They're out there. They're boots on the ground, they are experts in their downtown. They're also there to give you directions to a business," Gacioch said.

