ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For weeks, people have been discovering notes on their cars with a man's name and phone number, claiming to have damaged their vehicles.

Royal Oak residents find mysterious notes on cars, police suspect YouTube prank

Security footage captured one incident showing a man on a bicycle placing a note on a car before riding away.

"At first, I just thought it was strange. I was with one of our other staff members, and we both looked around my car, looking to see if there was any damage, and we didn't see anything," said a woman who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns.

The note read: "Sorry I dinged your 'hoopty'" and was signed "Roy" with an 860 area code phone number.

The incident occurred last Tuesday at the woman's workplace in Royal Oak, near 13 Mile Road and Rochester Road. The security footage also shows the man waving to someone off-camera as he bikes away.

The woman said she felt "uncomfortable" and like she was "being watched" after finding one of these notes.

She isn't alone. Multiple residents have reported online that they found similar notes in their windshields and door handles, primarily near Rochester Road and on Washington Avenue near Oakland Community College.

I attempted to call the number on the note, but the call wouldn't connect.

"I considered actually calling or texting the number, and then, after looking at the video, I was just immediately uncomfortable and just did not want to have my contact information go to that phone number at all," the woman said.

Royal Oak Police believe the incidents may be connected to a YouTube prank. A search revealed an almost 13-minute video titled "Sorry I dinged your car," where a man instructs viewers to place notes with the name "Roy" and his number on cars to prank people.

While Royal Oak Police say they haven't received formal complaints about these incidents, the woman I spoke with filed a report with her local department.

Police advise residents who find unknown objects on their vehicles to call police immediately. If concerned about touching the object, officers can assist. They also remind everyone to remain aware of their surroundings.

