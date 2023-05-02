School resource officer requested by Notre Dame Prep

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — School safety is taking center stage in Pontiac. A letter to parents at Notre Dame Prep written by the head of school has outlined the need for a full-time school resource officer, which the private school plans to pay for.

The Sheriff, Michael Bouchard has said he is ready to provide one, but a delayed vote on the county board is driving more concerned parents to speak out.

The head of the school says a full-time resource officer was something they hoped to have resolved in January, but months later it’s still unknown how soon the county board will approve one at Notre Dame Prep.

One parent tells us, “You’re not going to send your kids to school if you don’t feel like they’re safe.”

Another adds, “Time is of the essence that we need to have something secure.”

Months ago, the Sheriff’s Office told the school they would be ending an arrangement at the end of the school year to provide part-time uniformed deputies. The issue came down to staffing, and the path forward involving a full-time presence.

“We’re in danger of losing our deputy presence on our campus. We’ve agreed to a full-time officer, but it has been caught up in bureaucracy and red tape,” says Andrew Guest, head of schools.

“A full-time deputy there would be able to handle those reports and calls,” says Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard tells us the fall semester is approaching quickly and he’s disappointed with delays.

“I had tons of staff at a meeting in December, with all info from corporation council, contract, and data. 5 months later, we are talking about it,” says Bouchard.

We’ve also obtained a decade-old public document that authorizes the position, previously approved by the board through a contract with the City of Pontiac.

“I will deploy that SRO to the school to protect those kids as soon as the commission approves it,” says Bouchard.

We asked board chair David Woodward to explain the delays.

“Will Notre Dame be able to get a full-time SRO by the fall?” was the question we posed.

“We have got to go through all the legal and constitutional issues, fiscal policy. We will develop a policy and contract in the coming weeks,” he responded.

However, another message is coming from Commissioner Michael Spisz.

“It’s nothing different than what we do out there for other entities throughout the county. None of us Commissioners are holding this up. It’s all in Dave Woodward’s lap,” says Spisz.

Currently, part-time deputies and private security are on campus for student safety. The head of Notre Dame Prep is hopeful this will still be worked out soon, especially since the school is offering to pay the full cost of an SRO.