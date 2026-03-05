Second suspect arrested in February stabbing at Oakland University, police say

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at Oakland University last month.

The stabbing happened on Feb. 5 outside Van Wagoner House. Oakland University was placed under lockdown following the incident.

A person was stabbed multiple times. The victim was let into the building and received medical help.

Watch our previous report about the incident below:

Lockdown lifted at Oakland University following stabbing on campus

A suspect was arrested on Feb. 10 during a traffic stop and was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, police previously said.

Police on Wednesday said a second suspect, 18-year-old Jason Anthony Ford Jr. of Rochester, was arrested. Ford was formally charged on charges of aggravated assault.

Police say the assault was an isolated incident. The victim and suspects are not students at the university, police said.