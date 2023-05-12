Sheriff's office releases new details in death of Oakland County health officer

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of county Health Officer Calandra Green as a murder-suicide.

According to the sheriff's office, the bodies of 50-year-old Dr. Calandra Green and her husband, 52-year-old Charles Green, were found in their home in the 300 block of Alhambra Street in Pontiac on Thursday afternoon when deputies responded to do a welfare check.

Both reportedly suffered fatal gunshot wounds. A handgun was also discovered at the scene.

The medical examiner has ruled Dr. Green's death as a homicide and Charles' death as a suicide, according to officials.

“A terrible and tragic situation that we seem to see more often these days,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “It’s hard to understand how someone that professes his love for another person can at some point commit such violence on them. Our prayers are with all those affected by this horrific loss.”

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement about Green's death:

Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green. Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family. Calandra was a beloved member of our team and a light to all who had the privilege to know and love her.





We are closing the North Oakland County Health Clinics and the South Oakland County Health Clinic to the public on Friday, May 12 to allow our employees time to grieve and seek support from each other and counselors as they process this devastating news.

Green was appointed health officer in April 2022. She first joined the county as a public health nurse in August 2019 after working go McLaren Health Care in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

