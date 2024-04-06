Southfield Chipotle employee shot in the leg during dispute over guacamole

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police have one person in custody in connection to a shooting over guacamole at a Southfield Chipotle.

Police have not released a full motive for the shooting, only saying it stemmed from a dispute over guacamole.

Officials say an employee was shot in the leg and is expected to make a complete recovery.

The shooting happened at the Evergreen location. The suspect was taken into custody near the nearby Arbor Lofts on Civic Center and the gun was recovered.

Police say a woman was with the suspect at the time of the arrest, but she is not facing any charges.