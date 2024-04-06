Watch Now
NewsRegionOakland County

Southfield Chipotle employee shot in the leg during dispute over guacamole

Southfield Police
Southfield PD
Southfield Police
Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 20:42:50-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police have one person in custody in connection to a shooting over guacamole at a Southfield Chipotle.

Police have not released a full motive for the shooting, only saying it stemmed from a dispute over guacamole.

Officials say an employee was shot in the leg and is expected to make a complete recovery.

The shooting happened at the Evergreen location. The suspect was taken into custody near the nearby Arbor Lofts on Civic Center and the gun was recovered.

Police say a woman was with the suspect at the time of the arrest, but she is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning