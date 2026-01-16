SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police have wrapped up their investigation into a double shooting that left one woman dead and another hospitalized.

Southfield Police say no charges will be filed in fatal Bloom Lounge shooting

Investigators say a Bloom Lounge security guard taken into custody shortly after the shooting will not face any criminal charges.

The investigation revealed the incident began with a physical fight between a couple, according to police.

"During the altercation, the decedent's sister and her sister's husband were engaged in a physical dispute during which time the sister sustained a head injury," Barren said.

The situation escalated when Fields became involved in a physical altercation with her brother-in-law, which then shifted to a fight between Fields and her brother-in-law's sister, police said.

Bloom Lounge security responded to the disturbance and began assisting the woman with the head injury when Fields pulled out a weapon on the security guard, according to investigators.

"The security guard drew his firearm and instructed her to back away. He then determined the object was a wrench and attempted to re-holster his weapon," Barren said.

Fields dropped the wrench but continued toward the security guard and removed a handgun from a cloth holster inside her waistband, police said.

Witnesses reported Fields was just one to two feet away when she raised her gun, according to investigators. The security guard then fired, striking her six times.

"The second woman who was injured earlier during the physical altercation was inadvertently struck in the leg by gunfire due to her close proximity to the incident," Barren said.

Both firearms were legally registered to their respective owners, police confirmed.

Community concerns about Bloom Lounge

Nearby residents have expressed concerns about Bloom Lounge becoming a problem in the area.

"The club has become very disruptive," one resident said.

"It's a disturbance over there. I'd hate to run them out, but if they have to go, they have to go. We need our peace and quiet," another resident said.

Barren said next steps include talking to residents and the lounge owners "to address some of the concerns associated with this incident and then just the nature of bars and restaurants as a whole, with types of patrons that they draw."

"Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and community members affected by this incident," Barren said.

"While the criminal investigation has concluded, this remains a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life and injury to another individual," he added.

