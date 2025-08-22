Family of child found at Southfield Wendy's on Telegraph located, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of a child who was found in Southfield on Thursday has been located, police said.

The police department asked for the public's help to find the child's family.

Police say the child was at the Wendy's at 22333 Telegraph Road, which is in the area of 9 Mile and Telegraph. They have not released any information about the child, but asked for help on their Facebook page.

7 News Detroit posted the child's photo on our website but have since removed it since the child's family has been found.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 248-796-5500.

