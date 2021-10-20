Stoney Creek High senior in critical condition after being hit by car

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Stoney Creek High School senior is in critical condition after she was struck by a car near the school Monday afternoon.

Police say she was trying to cross Tienken Road just after 2:30 p.m. near Clear Creek Drive when she was hit by a car driven by a junior.

The girl who lives in Rochester Hills was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The 16-year-old driver from Shelby Township wasn't injured. He was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident. Police have not yet said if speed is being considered as a factor. The speed limit on Tienken Road where the crash occurred is 40 mph.

The accident remains under investigation.