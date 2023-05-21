Suicide Prevention Walk & Mental Health Fair to be held May 21 in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk & Mental Health Fair set for Sunday, May 21, 2023. The event will run from 10:30 am–12:30 pm at Grosse Pointe North High School, 707 Vernier Rd, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236.

To participate and for more info, visit kevinssong.us12.list-manage.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/757579025973154

In partnership with The Family Center of Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods and Kevin’s Song, The Grosse Pointe Academy mental wellness week consisted of activities and events designed to help students learn about overall health & mental wellness and how to take care of their well-being, including:

• Kenny Spear, founder of Positive You, presented on Living Inside Out

• Greg Jones, Super Bowl Champion, shared his story overcoming real life obstacles

• Therapy Dogs brought comfort to students on campus during recess

• Workshops on stress management and coping skills

• Circle of Control

• Self Affirmation

• Privilege Walk

• Gratitude Mindset

• Journaling

• Mindfulness Meditation & Walk

• Art and music therapy sessions

• Physical activities such as yoga and sports

Anne Moigis (MA, LPC, NCC) from Center Pointe Counseling also speak to parents about the importance of giving children tools to help them cope with stress and anxiety, how they can support their children at home, and some of the signs that their child(ren) may need to seek help from a professional.