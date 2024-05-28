'They took it a bit far this time.' Clawson man stabbed on his own front porch speaks out

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clawson man is facing charges, accused of stabbing another man on his own front porch over the weekend.

Police say around 11:19 Saturday night, they were dispatched to a home on E Baker, just off of 14 Mile Rd. and N Main St. There they found a victim who was suffering from two large lacerations.

The victim was 21-year-old Aidan Nason.

Nason says it all started earlier that day at the Clawson City Park where he ran into a group of four young men he recognized.

"People I’ve had incidents with in the past. People I’ve told the police about, tell them stop driving past my house, just regular harassment. They're young kids just got their license, being idiots. The usual but they took it a bit far this time," said Nason as he recounted the incident.

Nason says he attempted to leave the park on his bike and continued through downtown Clawson to Birmingham, Royal Oak, and then back to his home in Clawson but the group continued following him. Nason says this all happened over the course of several hours before one person in the group approached him and ultimately stabbed Nason on his own front porch.

"I was really in shock. I was angry. I didn’t really know how to feel," said Nason.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Aidan Nason recounts moments leading up to stabbing

When police arrived a short while later, the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital. Nason's family says one of the stab wounds just missed his heart according to doctors who operated on him.

"We are dealing with 33 staples (in my back) and then 13 in my arm," said Nason of his injuries. "It hurts and then I’ve also been in my head about having a great job and I can’t even go to work."

With help from license plate reader technology and the Troy Police Department, officers tracked down and arrested 18-year-old Michael Angellotti. Angellotti was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. His bond was set at $125,000.

George Nason, the victim's father, says although police made an arrest, he wants everyone involved held accountable.

"One of those guys came right up to our porch, if you can imagine that and my wife was on the couch here and she looked and she wouldn’t answer, and then all of a sudden this happened," said George Nason as he sat next to his son. "Only one got arrested, so that leaves three accomplices and it appears that they’re going to get off. The criminal justice system is not working right if that’s the case."

Nearby Clawson Public Schools sent the following letter out to parents after the incident:

Good evening CPS Families,



I am touching base regarding an unfortunate incident that took place in the City of Clawson late on Saturday evening involving former Clawson Public Schools students, that left one of them with significant injuries. The incident had nothing to do with our school district specifically but a number of our current students witnessed the unfortunate course of events. The police have obviously been in contact with them related to what they observed and are investigating the altercation.



With all that being said, please know that we have been in contact with law enforcement and are very aware of what transpired. As we continue to prioritize student and staff safety, out of an abundance of caution, we will have a police presence tomorrow and throughout the week at our CHS/CMS campus.



Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns.



Thank you!



Billy Shellenbarger

Superintendent

Clawson Public Schools

Superintendent Shellenbarger says because several current students witnessed the incident, they requested a heightened police presence Tuesday at the high school and middle school campuses.

Shellenbarger reiterated the incident did not take place on school grounds and added safety measures were out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect is due back in court on June 4th. Police could not confirm whether they are looking for any additional suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.