Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling

TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising.

The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.

"This year it’s called Colts for a Cause," said THS senior Catie Krebs of the fundraiser. "Our whole premise was basically how can we help others if we don’t help our own school."

Friday afternoon, hundreds of students gathered in the high school gym for a pep rally where they revealed the total amount of money raised.

"This money will go toward a closet or some sort of money bank where kids who can’t afford prom tickets, drivers' ed, or basic things like clothes, food, anything. They can go there. It’ll be confidential and then they can get that for when they go home," said Krebs.

Krebs says they ran events like "Coin stall", which made $14,000 in one day. Coin stall allows kids who want to stall class instruction to donate coins that teachers have to count before they can begin teaching.

The fundraiser is ongoing. People can continue donating to the GoFundMe students set up.