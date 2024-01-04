Two puppies left in Troy USPS collection box

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two 10-week-old puppies were left in a USPS collection box in Troy on Wednesday. They didn’t have any food, water, or blankets.

The mail carrier who found them contacted No Dogs Left Behind, a rescue organization based in Berkley.

“They are doing really good, they are just absorbing every ounce of love and affection that they can get,” said Stacey Jerome, vice president of No Dogs Left Behind.

Stacey Jerome and her husband, Sam, run No Dogs Left Behind.

When the couple got the two Pitbull mix puppies on Wednesday, they were dirty, cold, dehydrated, and hungry.

“We started the process of bathing and washing and feeding and getting them water,” said Sam Jerome.

The Jerome’s have named the dogs Mike and Ike.

The next step for the two puppies is to go to a foster home.

“All of our puppies that come in go into foster care,” said Stacey Jerome. “We supply everything for our fosters so it’s no cost to foster.”

This is the second group of abandoned puppies No Dogs Left Behind has taken in this week.

“It’s absolutely horrible what people are doing but fortunately we have the rescues that are able to bring the animals in and ensure that they can be happy and healthy,” said Nikki Follis, a puppy foster parent.

Follis is one of the foster parents the Jerome’s call when they have a dog in need.

Right now, Follis is fostering a puppy named Merry.

“It’s heartwarming, it gives me a purpose… you get to help this animal or this dog be a part of a family right from the start,” said Follis. “They don’t see the inside of a shelter, hopefully, they just have an opportunity to see love and feel love.”

Meanwhile for Mike and Ike, after their time at their foster home

“Whoever adopts these dogs in the future, they will be very lucky to have these dogs because they will be grateful for the rest of their lives,” said Sam Jerome. “Even though their first humans abandoned them, the next ones aren’t going to.”

No Dogs Left Behind relies on donations from the public. Here are the different ways you can donate:

Zeffy

PayPal

Venmo: @zerodogsleftbehind

Cashapp: $nodogs