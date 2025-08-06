University of Michigan breaks ground on $250 million medical center at former Kmart headquarters in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A long-vacant property in Troy is getting new life as the University of Michigan begins construction on a major medical center at the former Kmart headquarters site.

A portion of the 40-acre property on West Big Beaver Road will become the Frances and Kenneth Eisenberg Troy Center for Specialty Care, a $250 million facility set to open in 2027.

Nathan Forbes of Forbes/Frankel Troy Ventures LLC, which owns Somerset Collection, purchased the Kmart property in 2009 after it shut down in 2006.

"We were always asked, What are you doing with the Kmart building? What's going to happen with the Kmart property?" Forbes said.

The building was demolished between 2023 and 2024 before the University of Michigan purchased 11 acres for the new medical center.

"We resisted a short-term fix. We really wanted to wait for the right business partner that would help energize the Big Beaver corridor, and we found it in the University of Michigan," Forbes said.

David Miller, CEO of Michigan Medicine, said the facility will offer comprehensive healthcare services.

"From mental and behavioral health to cancer care to reproductive medicine, orthopedics and imaging, bringing it closer to home in a way that truly matters and impacts patients' lives," Miller said.

According to Miller, about 200,000 people from Oakland County currently travel to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor every year for care. The new center will provide more convenient access for these patients.

The project was made possible through support from Kenneth Eisenberg and his late wife Frances, for whom the center is named.

"This center, named in honor of my beloved Frances and our family, is more than a building. It's a testament to a lifetime of love, service, and belief that the power of medicine can transform lives," Eisenberg said.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker called this "the biggest and best development in all of our state" during Wednesday's ceremony.

"The fact that we can have such great development projects come to our city just highlights what a great city Troy is, first of all, but honestly, it's going to have huge ripple effects throughout the whole region," Baker said.

Community members expressed enthusiasm about the redevelopment. Jim Paige of Sterling Heights attended the groundbreaking and shared his thoughts.

"Anything happening in this area is great. I mean, people want jobs, they want development, and I'm just happy something is finally taking over on this corner because, I mean, let's face it, this piece of property is valuable," Paige said.

The remaining portions of the 40-acre property are slated for mixed-use development, including retail, office, and residential space.

"We've been working on some of the residual pieces of land, which we'll probably bring forward in the next six months for site plan approval, and our hope is within the next 12 months to have a couple of these pieces come out of the ground," Forbes said.

