Veteran in coma after delivery driver allegedly punched him over neighborhood speeding warning

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 75-year-old Wixom veteran remains unconscious in the hospital after allegedly being punched by a DoorDash driver who he asked to slow down in his neighborhood.

Family members say Lloyd Poole walked out of his driveway near Windingway Circle and Barberry Drive to tell a driver he believed he was going too fast. What happened next has left them devastated.

"Punched him in the side of the head. My dad fell. Never got up. Never moved. And the DoorDash driver got back in his vehicle and drove away," said Jen Shaw, Poole's daughter.

Poole has been hospitalized for five days with a black eye and has undergone emergency brain surgery, where doctors removed part of his skull. Shaw said her father has never fully regained consciousness since the attack.

"He's not responding. He can't talk. He's not awake," Shaw said. "We don't know when he's going to get out of his hospital bed. It may never happen."

Police say 40-year-old Ryan Turner, a DoorDash driver, admitted to hitting and leaving Poole on the street. Turner maintained he felt threatened when he found himself face-to-face with Poole after stepping out of his car to confront him.

Turner acknowledged the misdemeanor aggravated assault charge in court, saying "I do" when asked if he understood the charges.

Court records show Turner has prior appearances for assault and battery in 2022, which was pled down to a lesser charge. He also has multiple offenses related to driving, including driving with a suspended or invalid license. Turner now faces up to one year in prison and posted bond on Thursday.

"You know, going about his life as normal as can be, and we're definitely not over here," Shaw said.

In a statement, DoorDash called the incident "appalling," saying they removed Turner from their platform and are working with local law enforcement to ensure justice.

Shaw describes her father as a strong man who volunteers regularly in the community. She said he never expected to be hit, hospitalized, and hanging onto his life.

"You just don't know with the brain. We're really concerned. Yeah, very worried," Shaw said. "He's out. He's wandering around, and I think you just need to be careful, because people are unpredictable."

The family is taking shifts at the hospital day and night, hoping Poole regains consciousness soon.

