VIDEO: Commerce Township corn maze recreates Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for some fall fun this weekend, you may want to head to Commerce Township, where you could take a walk through Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's famous headstand touchdown celebration.

Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce Township has unveiled this year's corn maze featuring a picture-perfect recreation of St. Brown's iconic headstand celebration from a game against the Green Bay Packers last season.

The celebration quickly went viral among Lions fans and now, they can literally walk through it at the sixth-generation family farm.

"I was at the game actually in Green Bay, so I got to see that firsthand. I saw the whole thing go viral," said Bobby Long of Long Family Orchard and Farm.

The 23-year-old Long watched as fans flocked to see recreations of the pose including a giant cake at a Rochester bakery. He and his brother Will came up with the idea in January to turn the pose into this year's corn maze.

"We cut it early July. Since early July, we've been keeping our mouths shut, keeping the secret and so we've just been watching it grow into a giant Amon-Ra corn maze," Long said.

For 20 years, Long Family Orchard and Farm has featured a corn maze, but none have captured metro Detroit's attention quite like this one.

While the family-fun farm is closed on weekdays, the cider mill remains open seven days a week. On Friday, customers at the cider mill were already buzzing about the maze.

"Oh yeah, we saw the aerial view of the maze and plan on coming tomorrow to take the kids out there," customer Kaitlynn Toll said.

"Ah, it's amazing, man. It's good to see, good to support the Lions all over Michigan," customer Vandyke Ebbin said. "I think it helps the morale, for everybody to get along and support the same team. It’s good for the whole state.”

After months of preparation, the excitement is building at the farm, which features animals, apple blasters and a giant slide alongside the famous maze.

"Oh, it's just amazing. We're creating family memories and I always say, there's no better place to be. It's like Disneyland in Commerce — it's awesome," Long said.

The family-fun farm is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cider mill operates daily. Tickets can be purchased online on their website.

The farm is located at 1540 East Commerce Road.

