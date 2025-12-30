Waterford's beloved Rolladium reopens after devastating storm damage

WATERFORD TWP., Mich. — After eight months of repairs following severe storm damage, the Rolladium Family Fun Center in Waterford welcomed back eager customers Tuesday, for the first time since April.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

The iconic roller skating rink was severely damaged when 70 mph winds ripped through Waterford during a massive thunderstorm last April, tearing away a large portion of the roof, flooding the interior with inches of water.

"The initial noise that my mom heard was like, 'what's that?' and she walked over to right there and said she literally watched it open up," said Tony Anselmi, the former general manager whose grandfather built the facility 75 years ago.

The storm left the famous skating floor covered in water, requiring extensive renovations including refurbished flooring, new carpeting, replaced technology, and a complete roof reconstruction. Insurance delays stretched the repair process to eight stressful months for the Anselmi family.

Terry Anselmi, Tony's mother and current owner, has been the driving force behind keeping the community staple alive. The stress of the situation even landed her in the hospital during the lengthy repair process.

"You cannot…you can't put...it doesn't even come to words," Tony said about the stress his family has endured.

On Tuesday, their perseverance paid off as the doors officially reopened to gleeful customers.

"I literally was like one of the first ones in the door," said Kevin Riley, a Waterford resident. “I’ve been coming here for 15 years at least...It's like a second home for me.”

Liberty Franklin, another local resident, expressed her excitement about the reopening as she attended with her family on Tuesday.

"It feels super exciting because I haven't been here in so long," she said.

The Anselmi family has turned their biggest challenge into a celebration, creating new t-shirts commemorating the roof incident that temporarily closed their doors, which state: "We skated so hard we blew the roof off."

"When it went down like it did, it was devastating to the whole community, the skating community, everybody around here. We're just super happy to have it back," Riley added.

The Rolladium will be open this Friday and Saturday, with additional times and dates available on their Facebook page.

