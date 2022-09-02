West Bloomfield Township reviews proposal for Tesla gallery

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Carmaker Tesla is setting its sights on a new gallery in the heart of West Bloomfield. The current property has been vacant for years, since bookshop Barnes & Noble closed its doors on Orchard Lake Rd. near 15 Mile Rd.

“I think it would be a good idea. Utilize the space and bring more economy or jobs to the location,” says Robert Gardner who visited nearby today.

Curis Enterprises, the company working to buy the property, has declined comment. However, at a recent planning commission public meeting, they asked for an exemption to allow vehicle storage behind the old book shop shielded by landscaping, decorative fencing & brick pillars.

They also told the township Tesla has an interest in renting the 46,000 square-foot space and, since they have no official dealers in our state, the cars and SUVs kept there would be those sold online.

“It doesn’t bother me what they put there, I’d rather see something there than a vacant building.” says neighbor Marci Zeman.

Pastor Danny Faulk has lived in West Bloomfield for 25 years and says he doesn’t see a need to add another shop next to Ferrari, in what’s slated to become a downtown center.

“I don’t want it to be like Farmington Hills, I would like it more subtle, and understand the need for progress,” says Faulk.

Curis Enterprises also told the commission Tesla would bring people from all over to the area, support local business and eco-friendly electric vehicles. A shop could also provide maintenance without engine smell or noisy work.

“The planning commission, when it had its conceptual work session with them, was excited about the use of a Tesla facility within the township, but the issue is storage of vehicles for when they make delivery several times a year and how it’ll be handled,” says Planning Director Amy Neary.

Public hearing would take place before a final decision. So far, Tesla hasn’t replied to our request for comment.

“As you know, we are dealing with global warming, so it would be good to have more Teslas on the road, so bring it on,” says Gardner.

A next step is another planning commission meeting on September 13th. We’ll be tracking what happens to bring you the latest developments.