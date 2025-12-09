What's next after Troy residents reject $137 million bond proposal for library, infrastructure improvements

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy residents rejected a $137 million bond proposal last month, with 55% of voters saying no to a comprehensive infrastructure package that would have funded a new library, road improvements, and public safety upgrades.

The defeated proposal included $75 million for a new three-story library, $35 million for street improvements on roads like Coolidge Highway and Wattles Road, $17 million for parks and recreation improvements, and $10 million for upgraded fire trucks and new police body cameras.

"I voted yes. I'm a frequent user of the library. I felt it was time — the library needed an upgrade," said Richard Leary, a Troy resident. "And all the services that were part of that bond proposal were pretty necessary for the city."

However, other residents felt the proposal was too broad or expensive.

"I voted no because I thought the proposal was too generalized. I think if they would have eliminated maybe everything except the library, I might have voted differently," said Carol Lebioda.

Mayor Ethan Baker defended the bundled approach, saying the city has multiple capital needs that required attention.

"I stand by my position that the bundling aspect fundamentally was correct from the standpoint that we have a large group of capital needs, and the library was part of those needs," Baker said.

Despite the bond's failure, the city plans to move forward with priority items using existing funds. Police body cameras have already been purchased using tax dollars that could have been allocated to other community projects.

“I think the issue really becomes what projects will take priority, how do we piecemeal some of those road projects together, and that’s what we’re faced with. As opposed to doing the entire Wattles Road or entire Coolidge Highway...we’re going to have to take that band-aid approach, and do a little bit at a time, which is not as efficient, it's going to cost more money, and be more of an inconvenience for residents," Baker said.

For the library, city officials are considering scaling back and investing in renovations instead of new construction.

"The library is something that needs to be addressed. I stand by the fact that we are continuing to put a lot of money into a building that will continue to fail at this point," Baker said.

Some residents who voted against the bond remain hopeful the city will find alternative solutions.

"This was definitely a high price tag, but if you bundle it correctly, it might resonate among people," said Gurminder Singh, a 17-year Troy resident.

City leaders plan to meet in mid-January to discuss the vote results and determine next steps for addressing Troy's infrastructure needs.

