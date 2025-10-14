SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 22-year-old woman is facing first-degree murder charges after police say she shot and killed her mother in the victim's Southfield home during an ongoing custody dispute.

Woman accused of killing mother in custody dispute left purse behind, police say

Riley Donaldson is accused of killing 45-year-old Ada Mae Simmons-Jones earlier this month at her home on Bainbridge Drive. The Southfield Police Department released new body camera video showing Donaldson's arrest.

"This very well could have been a who-done-it type of crime based on her planning, but our Southfield police officers worked around the clock because we knew that the family deserved justice and deserved answers," said Chief Elvin Barren of the Southfield Police Department.

Police say Donaldson drove from Ohio to her mother's Southfield home. Surveillance video shows the moment Donaldson pulls up to the house, goes inside, then comes out in less than three minutes after allegedly shooting her mother multiple times.

The victim's mother-in-law, who was inside the home with Donaldson's 3-year-old daughter, heard the gunshots and called her son, who then called police.

Investigators say Donaldson left behind a crucial piece of evidence.

"After she committed the murder of her mother, she also left behind her purse, which contained identifying items," Chief Barren said.

Police say Donaldson fled the scene in a Chrysler 300 and drove back to Ohio, then returned to Detroit shortly after. Police believe the gun used was tossed somewhere along her drive back.

Southfield police found Donaldson in Detroit two days after the shooting in the same black Chrysler 300.

During her arrest, Chief Barren says Donaldson referred to herself as "God."

"When the officers asked what her name was, she referred to herself as God, and when you look at individuals who use that term, what they're saying to the community is they decide who lives and who dies," Chief Barren said.

Police: "Riley Donaldson?"

Riley: "God."

Simmons-Jones had custody of her 3-year-old granddaughter. Just two months ago, Donaldson was accused of taking the child and a dog to Ohio without permission. Donaldson was found and returned, but the dog was never found. Investigators believe the killing is tied to the ongoing custody dispute.

"Although she had legal custody of the child, she never refused an opportunity for our suspect to see the child," Barren said.

When officers notified Donaldson that she was being arrested for murder, body camera footage shows that she simply responded, "Okay."

Donaldson is facing multiple charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, and is being held without bond.

