Woman attacked in Troy Target parking lot shares her story for the first time, faces down attacker in court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday in court, a courageous Amanda Pasionek thought of her baby boy and fiance as she looked her attacker Andrew Hall in the eyes, for the second time.

The first was when he attacked her in the Target parking lot on Coolidge Highway and Maple Road in Troy, on Friday, July 7, at 9:10 p.m.

"As I was dying I stared into his eyes because I wanted to make sure that you would never forget my face and I hope it haunts him," said Pasionek.

She shared, "This man stalked the Target parking lot for 40 minutes until he thought he found a small, weak woman for him to control, but as he now knows I am strong and I am a fighter. On that day, he ripped open my door as I was trying to shut it, told me to be quiet, placed a gun to my head, and demanded that I get in my back seat."

But Pasionek fought back, screaming and crying out that she's a mom, as she says 31-year-old Hall climbed on top her her, strangling her.

"I looked up in his eyes and I had no idea who he was, and I couldn’t believe that a complete stranger that knew nothing about me wanted me dead," said Pasionek.

A bystander saw what was happening and ran towards them causing Hall to flee, but when Hall ran away his alleged crime spree didn't stop there.

According to Detroit police, just days later Hall stabbed and murdered 40-year-old Lisa Moffett in Detroit.

Soon after that Hall was arrested in Dearborn.

In court Tuesday the judge said, "I’ve been sitting in this courthouse for 32 years and I’ve rarely witnessed such evil."

Hall was sentenced to 27-to-40 years for his attack against Pasionek.

At the end of her testimony, Pasionek said she struggles mentally every day from the attempted murder, but she refuses to give up and keep fighting for, "any woman who has ever had the fear of being attacked in a parking lot, for no reason, other than just being a woman.

Outside of court, Pasionek celebrated her brave testimony and sentencing with loved ones.

With applause from throughout the hallways, Pasionek said, "And now I get to get married and watch and watch my baby boy grow up."