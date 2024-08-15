Wood Creek Elementary in Farmington Hills weighs options after fire impacts school year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An elementary school in Farmington Hills may be forced to switch to virtual learning for the start of the school year after a fire at their building a few weeks ago.

The fire at Wood Creek Elementary School on Harwich Dr. broke out early morning on July 27.

The Farmington Hills Fire Department said the damage was mostly on the outside of the building. But investigators also found extensive smoke and water damage inside the building. The damage now means students are unable to use the building with the start of the school year just a few days away.

"My son’s about to be a first grader so we were trying to pump him up get him already and, obviously, I have my own business, so I’m ready to get amped up for the school year too," said Sarah Huvaere. "It’s kind of put everything in an uncertain area."

WXYZ

Huvaere says the district sent a note to parents early this week notifying them of the damage in the building. Huvaere says the message was somewhat vague but did mention the possibility of shifting to virtual school as repairs are made.

"They did mention virtual, which we were like 'Oh no, not virtual!' That was really rough, obviously, throughout the pandemic for our kids and as parents that are working. So hearing that it could be virtual was very upsetting I think to a lot of parents," she said.

Several parents showed up to voice concerns about the potential shift to virtual learning at the August 13 school board meeting.

"We are less than two weeks out from school and parents have no idea what to expect," said one Wood Creek Elementary School parent.

"We are really on pins and needles on what is going to happen with this year," said another parent during public comment.

School board president Terri Weems told parents the district and board did not initially have a full grasp of the extent of the damage.

"It wasn’t until folks got into the building, started cleaning about a week ago, that they realized some of the damage could have been more extensive than was thought, and as many of you have shared we can’t control the inspection process, and what they may find but we’ll get an update today," said Weems.

In a letter shared with our newsroom and parents, the district says they are doing everything they can to avoid virtual learning. They say they have been in contact daily with a fire restoration firm on repairs to the building.

They’ve also submitted a permit to seal off the affected part of the building and, if the permit is granted, would shift affected kindergarten classrooms to portions of the building safe to use.

Additionally, the district is exploring alternate in-person options at open/unused buildings in the area.

"Everybody is really feeling this anxiety and stress because school is so close to the starting date," said Huvaere. "We’re hoping for the best that’s for sure."

The full statement from the district is below: