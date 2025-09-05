PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A homicide investigation is underway in Port Huron after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed, allegedly by his girlfriend, while her 11-year-old child was in the home.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

23-year-old man killed in Port Huron, 40-year-old girlfriend charged with murder

Chase Hunter Hoyt was killed Wednesday on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. His girlfriend, 40-year-old Jennifer Goodall, has been charged with open murder and other charges.

Bill Herman Chase Hunter Hoyt

"It's just stupid. It shouldn't have happened, it's stupid. Taking a 23-year-old's life and he's gone, for no reason," said Bill Herman, Chase's stepfather. "He just got a car, just got a job."

WXYZ Bill Herman (left) and Serena Herman (right)

Bill and Serena Herman loved their son Chase, who they say was a dedicated pool player and a level-headed young man.

"He always assured me that everything would be okay; he was just like a rock," said Serena Herman, Chase's mother, through tears.

Property records show the home where the shooting occurred belongs to Goodall, who the Hermans say was Chase's long-time girlfriend. She was taken into custody the night of the homicide.

"I hope she goes away for life, and just never comes out, she doesn't deserve a second chance at this point," Bill said.

Both parents and Chase's younger brother Preston Herman say they weren't comfortable with the nearly two-decade age gap between their son and Goodall, noting that Chase met her when he was only around 20 years old.

"I mean, just by her being 40 and him being 23, there are already some red flags for me, but he's a grown adult," said Serena Herman.

Goodall was arraigned at 72nd District Court Friday on three charges:



Homicide open murder statutory short form

Weapons - felony firearm

Weapons-firarms-purchase pistol without license

She received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Police say Goodall's 11-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the shooting. A motive remains unclear.

"I'd just ask her why. Why would you do that? You can argue and fight and argue, but why take a life?" Bill asked.

The parents aren't sure if domestic violence is to blame, but they hope Chase's story shines a light on the issue, particularly how it can affect men.

Goodall is due back in court on September 16 for a probable cause conference in front of Judge Mona Armstrong. The family has set up a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses and to help memorialize Chase and his love of pool.

——————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

