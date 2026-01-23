St. Clair gears up for annual Icy Bazaar with ice carvings, music & more

(WXYZ) — The bitter cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are not stopping a popular winter festival in St. Clair. The annual Icy Bazaar is going on as planned this weekend with tons of fun and free activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The sixth annual festival will include ice carving, music and fun for the entire family, despite the cold temperatures hitting the area.

"It's the one thing we look forward to the most in the winter," resident Nicole Bidelspacher said.

"We are going on one way or another," St. Clair Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Ulatowski added.

Preparations are already underway for the festival, with live ice carving, Saturday night fireworks, music and much more for the entire family.

"This weekend we have a drone show on Friday night starting at about 7:15, then after that we have an event inside War Water Brewery," Ulatowski said.

Ulatowski is reminding people there will be a massive fire pit and is asking people to wear extra layers.

"Bundle up. We can always wear stuff. Keep warm and inside of all of the local restaurants here, you can go in there, warm up, have a little bit to eat and then come back out to see the show," he said.

"I love being outdoors. First of all, I think you would have to if you are wanting to be outside in negative degrees," Ice Carver Katlyn Phropper.

Phropper has been an ice carver for 12 years and loves coming to St. Clair to show off her skills and artwork made entirely out of ice.

"The first year we started with I think it was 19 blocks of ice, and this year we're up to over 100," she said.

Each block of ice to make the sculptures weighs 200 pounds, and when it comes to the temperatures, Phropper said she's ready for it.

"I've worked in way colder temperatures, so this is kind of nothing to me and as long as I am moving and throwing around these blocks, I am pretty warm," she said.

Local businesses are also gearing up for this weekend and tell me the festival is great for the community.

"We have kids, parents, and grandparents all come down. Everybody is doing something together. They're getting hot chocolate or candy from the stores they're having adult beverages having dinner together. the fireworks, the ice carvings, it's something everyone can do together," Paul Kris, the owner of War Water Brewery said.

Where Your Voice Matters