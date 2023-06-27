2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ypsilanti Township apartment complex

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died and two more remain in the hospital after a shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Monday night four people were shot at the George Place Apartments near George Pl. and Johnson Rd just off of E Michigan Ave. Police say the people involved were aged 14, 16, 19, and 20. They also add the 14, 16, and 19 year old are brothers. It's unclear who was shooting at whom.

Tuesday, Police said the 16-year-old and 20-year-old died as a result of their injuries. Police have not released the victims' names as they work to notify extended family members.

Neighbors who live nearby say they heard the gunshots as they rang out.

"I heard the bullets and it was about 5 times," said Threta Mckee who lives near the shooting scene.

Mckee says there have been a number of incidents during the time she's lived in the neighborhood.

"I’ve lived here for 7 years and it’s not the first time and it ain’t gone be the last time," said Mckee.

Shortly after the shooting, police say some of the young men were involved in a car crash nearby. Police believe they were heading to the hospital at the time. Mckee says she believes as the young men were leaving the parking lot, they crashed into her vehicle. Tuesday, parts of her broken tail light lie on the ground next to her car.

Family members of the three brothers returned to the scene Tuesday. While they declined an interview, they shared they believe the shooting stemmed from a beef between the two parties.

Neighbors say while the loss of life is upsetting, they’re grateful more people weren’t hurt.

"I’m glad my kids wasn’t out because, usually, this place is full in the summertime and everybody be outdoors, neighborly, and all that. So I’m glad my kids is not here," said McKee.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.