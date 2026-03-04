ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor residents and drivers can expect to see significantly more construction activity this year after city council approved a $21.6 million plan for road repairs and utility upgrades across the city.

The funding will be used to improve neighborhood roads and major streets, upgrade sidewalks, replace aging water mains, reconstruct the East Huron River Drive retaining wall between Chalmers Drive and Riverside Drive and reconstruct the roadway.

Watch the video report below:

Ann Arbor approves $21.6 million plan for road repairs and utility upgrades

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. said the money was drawn from state grants, taxpayer dollars and the city's general fund.

"We're looking forward to spending it all over the community for the benefit of the residents," Dohoney said.

WXYZ Milton Dohoney Jr.

One of the major projects included in the plan is a $2.5 million upgrade to Packard Street from South Main Street to South State Street. The work will include ADA-compliant sidewalk ramp upgrades and the installation of a new 12-inch water main.

"We have infrastructure needs. So things underground that need to be replaced, we have water mains that need to be replaced, we have a lot of surfacing needs," Dohoney said.

Ann Arbor resident Tom Woods said he welcomes the improvements to the busy corridor.

"Packard is a major thoroughfare how you cut across Ann Arbor, so it's good that they're improving it," Woods said.

WXYZ

Not everyone is eager for more disruption. Erik Kissel, the owner of Blue Front, a business located at Packard and South State Street, said the area has seen repeated construction in recent years.

"Three years ago, they ripped up the whole five-way intersection. Then after that, it's been this building or a water main. It's always construction here, so I just can't wait for it to be done," Kissel said.

WXYZ Erik Kissel

Additional work included in the plan covers improvements to Ann Street from North First Street to North Fifth Avenue. Construction is also planned in the Bryant Pattengill East neighborhood, where crews will replace aging public water mains and completely resurface Needham Road from Medford Road to Manchester Road.

Neighborhood resident Dave Wible said the work is long overdue.

"The pipes are getting older. It's time for that to be fixed, and it'll be nice to have a nice smooth street," Wible said.

WXYZ Dave Wible

Information about construction timelines and detours for the projects is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.