Ann Arbor City Council approves land use plan, outlining how city could grow through 2050

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday night, the Ann Arbor City Council approved a "comprehensive land use plan." The plan outlines how Ann Arbor could grow through the year 2050.

It's nearly three years in the making. There have been months of meetings, public input and revisions made to the draft.

Watch the video report before the council approved the plan below:

Ann Arbor City Council votes on land use plan

One of the biggest changes: eliminating single-family zoning and allowing denser housing throughout the city. That could mean more mid-rise and high-rise buildings in designated areas and the possibility of duplexes and triplexes replacing some single-family homes in lower-density neighborhoods.

Supporters say the changes could help address the city’s housing shortage and rising home prices. However, some worry the plan could reshape neighborhoods and accelerate gentrification. They also fear it could mean fewer trees and less of the character many residents say defines Ann Arbor.

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At the meeting, residents on both sides of the debate weighed in one last time before the vote.

7 News Detroit caught up with two people who live across the street from one another. The neighbors, who have opposing views, both say they're passionate about the plan.

Linda Dabrowski has a "pause the plan" yard sign in her front yard.

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"My concern is that it doesn't take into account the unique factors of every neighborhood and what additional people and residents would mean to a neighborhood. Like where are people gonna park? How is infrastructure is going to be managed?" Dabrowski said.

In Alex Klopp's front yard, there's a Neighbors for Neighbors yard sign.

"The more I learn about it, the more I've realized Ann Arbor's housing policy is really behind the times," he said. "So, I think this is just the very first step in allowing more people like me to access housing that's affordable in the places that I want to live."

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The plan won't take effect overnight. City leaders said the recommendations would be phased in over time through zoning changes and other policy decisions.