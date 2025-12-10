Ann Arbor nonprofit Snow Buddy works to clear sidewalks after snowfall, but machines need repairs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As snow continues to blanket metro Detroit, one Ann Arbor nonprofit is stepping into action to make sure sidewalks are clear for community members.

Snow Buddy is a group of volunteers that plows neighborhood sidewalks, ensuring residents stay safe on the snowiest days. The organization has three different snow removal machines responsible for clearing 16 miles of Ann Arbor neighborhood sidewalks, but for the first time in five years, they weren't out after Wednesday's storm because their machines need repairs.

"It's really nice to wake up and look at the snow and think about going out to shovel and then thinking, remembering oh yeah... Snow Buddy," Jim MacDonald said.

MacDonald, an Ann Arbor resident, was out clearing his driveway and sidewalk after Wednesday's storm. He hopes Snow Buddy will be up and running to clear the sidewalks soon.

The Ann Arbor nonprofit helps keep the sidewalks in the Water Hill neighborhood clear of snow during the winter months.

"We started with one tractor," Kary Kocher said.

Kocher serves as Snow Buddy's operations manager. The organization was founded 12 years ago and has since expanded to three snow removal machines and eight volunteer plow drivers. However, all three machines are currently in for repairs.

"We had an electrical problem with one vehicle and a leaky valve cover," Kocher said. "The second unit had to go in because it's leaking hydraulic fluid. And the third one is just being unbent today."

Snow Buddy relies heavily on donations from Ann Arbor residents in the Water Hill neighborhood. To successfully operate, they need $45,000 to $50,000 per year to help cover everything from fuel to maintenance and repairs.

"We depend on our neighbors, and they're very generous, and they do pitch in. But year after year, they move away, and people move in and don't know about the cause," Kocher said.

"It's a small price to pay when the machines are down," MacDonald said.

Middi Potter lives in the neighborhood and volunteers his time to help Snow Buddy maintain their machines.

"Whenever they have a mechanical problem, they'll come over," Potter said.

Potter emphasized the community spirit behind the organization's mission.

"I've lived here for 45 years, and it's all about helping the neighbors out," Potter said.

